Kshitij Prasad reportedly ARRESTED hours after Karan Johar clarified about his connection with the producer

Kshitij Prasad was reportedly questioned for over 24 hours before he was arrested by the NCB. The arrest comes hours after Karan Johar clarified that he doesn't know the producer personally.
52687 reads Mumbai Updated: September 26, 2020 03:21 pm
Kshitij Prasad reportedly ARRESTED hours after Karan Johar clarified about his connection with the producer
Several Bollywood names have come under the scanner has Narcotics Control Bureau investigated the drug nexus in the industry. While stars like Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are being investigated in connection to drugs procuring and consumption, it has now been revealed that executive producer Kshitij Prasad has been arrested in connection with the probe, ANI reports. The producer has been associated with Dharma Production. Kshitij was detained for questioning where he was grilled for over 24 hours before he was arrested. 

It was also reported that his house was raided. The news agency reported, "Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad to be arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau soon, in connection with a drug probe. Formalities are being completed." According to Times Now, Kshitij was evasive during his questioning and the investigating team found his answers allegedly "unsatisfactory."

The news of his arrest comes hours after Karan Johar issued a statement stating that he doesn't know Kshitij personally. "I would like to further state that several media/news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my ‘aides’/’close aides’. I would like to place on record that I don’t know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are ‘aides’ or ‘close aides’," his statement read. 

"Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise," he added. Meanwhile, Kshitij's name came up when NCB interrogated a drug peddler. The peddler claimed he was in constant touch with Kshitij and procured drugs from him on multiple occasions.

Anonymous 40 minutes ago

How can karan not know him hes an executive in his own company?!

