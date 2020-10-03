  1. Home
Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s judicial custody extended till October 6 in drugs case

Dharma Productions’ former executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad was earlier sent in judicial custody till October 3. However, the custody has been extended till October 6 now.
Mumbai Updated: October 3, 2020 02:20 pm
Bollywood’s drug nexus case, which is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau has witnessed a yet another major development as Kshitij Ravi Prasad, the former executive producer of Dharma Productions, have been sent to judicial custody till October 6. To note, he was earlier in custody till October 3 and as per this recent development, his custody has been extended by three days for further investigation. To note, the decision came after the NCB had produced him before the Special NDPS Court today.

For the uninitiated, Kshitij was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Bollywood drugs nexus case on September 26 after being interrogated for a couple of days. It was also reported that the agency had raided his Versova residence in Mumbai and found small quantity of weed following which he was arrested. In fact, Rakul Preet Singh, who was also interrogated by the NCB in the case, had also mentioned her name and had alleged that Kshitij used to supply drugs to these four high profile celebrities along with several other celebs in the industry.

While Kshitij’s arrest had brought Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on the radar, the filmmaker had clarified that his production house isn’t associated with him in any way. KJo even released a statement which read as, “ Mr Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a company linked to Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise. Neither l, nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions.”



