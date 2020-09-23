Kubbra Sait goes on a hiatus from Twitter; Says 'See you post sanity break'

Kubbra Sait has decided to take a break from Twitter and she has informed her fans about the same by sharing a post on Twitter.

Kubbra Sait made headlines after she raised concern over the Y-plus security provided to by the Central Government when she flew down to Mumbai. Now, Kubbra Sait has decided to take a break from Twitter. Recently, the Sacred Game actress has informed her fans that she has uninstalled Twitter and is going on social media detox. Kubbra has mentioned in her tweet that she is taking a ‘sanity break’ from Twitter and will return after an unspecified period of time.

Her tweet read as, ''Oh dahlin’ Twitter... I am taking a hiatus from you. I am ecstatic to announce that I’ll be on a jet plane, and it’s time for me to uninstall you for a bit. See you post my sanity break... well however long it takes.''

Check out Kubbra Sait’s latest tweet here:

As soon as Kubbra tweeted, many lauded her decision. Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, ''Good decision. Will miss you though''.

A few days back, when Kangana Ranaut had blocked Kubbra on Twitter. At that time Kubbra tweeted, “Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn’t even tell me. Told her it’s not personal bro!” However, previously, Kubbra had also reportedly unfollowed Kangana’s account.

Earlier, she had supported Kangana when her office was demolished by the BMC. ''Politics is what are led us to where we stand today. Politics will make things worse. The current scenario needs attention to real problems, not the creation of more issues.This is abominable. Not cool BMC, not cool'', the actress wrote on her Twitter handle.

