Kubbra Sait opens up on getting an abortion after a one-night-stand; Says she has ‘no regrets’

Kubbra Sait recently debuted as an author with her book titled Open Book: Not Quite A Memoir. In her memoir, the Sacred Games actress shared accounts of her growing up years in Bangalore, battling with body image issue, social anxiety, being molested during her teen years by a family friend, and also an unprecedented pregnancy that had to be terminated. Now, in a chat with a news portal, Kubbra has said that she does not have any regrets about that episode of her life.

In a chapter titled “I Wasn’t Ready To Be A Mother’, Kubbra shared her experience about the time in 2013, when she went on a holiday to the Andamans. The actress revealed that she had gone scuba-diving at night, after which she had a few drinks, and got physically intimate with a friend. After a few days, her pregnancy test came out positive as she had missed her period. “A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn’t ready for it. It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey,” Kubbra wrote in her book.

Now, in a recent interview with Times Digital, Kubbra opened up about the experience and shared that although she did feel like a ‘horrible person’, she did not have any regrets. ”No regrets,” the actress said, as she further added “Of course I felt like a terrible human being! A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. “But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it.”

Kubbra also explained that she was not ready to be a mother at that point in her life, and that she is still not ready. She emphasized on the societal limitations and expectations set on women to get married by 23 and have a baby by 30.

When asked why she shared everything in a memoir, Kubbra answered that she wanted to have clarity of thought, and that because she felt comfortable sharing.

