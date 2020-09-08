  1. Home
Kubbra Sait REACTS to Kangana Ranaut getting Y plus security cover for her Mumbai visit

Kangana Ranaut had faced severe backlash when she took digs at Mumbai Police and tweeted that she felt Mumbai was unsafe.
30529 reads Mumbai
Kubbra Sait REACTS to Kangana Ranaut getting Y plus security cover for her Mumbai visit.
Just days after Kubbra Sait was blocked by Kangana Ranaut on Twitter, the Sacred Games actress took to social media on Monday to discuss the Y-plus security cover that has been granted to the actress. If you're wondering why Kubbra was blocked by Kangana, let us bring you up to date first. Kangana faced severe backlash from multiple people when she took digs at Mumbai Police and tweeted that she felt Mumbai was unsafe. Renuka Shahane and Farah Khan Ali expressed their displeasure and the actress eventually blocked the latter. 

However, Kubbra had not shared anything recently but was blocked anyway. Kubbra had tweeted, "Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn't even tell me. Told her it's not personal bro." Now, Kubbra has reacted to Kangana being granted security for her visit to Mumbai on 9 September. 

Kubbra shared her thoughts on the same and raised a pertinent question asking, "Just checking, is it going out my taxes?" Her tweet got some extreme reactions from Kangana's fans as well as netizens. 

In August, Kubbra had lent her support to a Twitter trend against Kangana which did not go down well with the actress. "Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?" team Kangana Ranaut had tweeted. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut becomes 1st Bollywood celeb to get CRPF security; Actress to be guarded by armed commandos

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Kubbra.. Well said

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

let’s make sure We don’t waste a single penny watching these mafia Chamchas in theatres or web .

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Just checking? Will my tax dollars protect you if you ever find yourself in such a position?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

More tax dollars will be spent if something happens to kangana.

