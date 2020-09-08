Kubbra Sait REACTS to Kangana Ranaut getting Y plus security cover for her Mumbai visit

Kangana Ranaut had faced severe backlash when she took digs at Mumbai Police and tweeted that she felt Mumbai was unsafe.

Just days after Kubbra Sait was blocked by on Twitter, the Sacred Games actress took to social media on Monday to discuss the Y-plus security cover that has been granted to the actress. If you're wondering why Kubbra was blocked by Kangana, let us bring you up to date first. Kangana faced severe backlash from multiple people when she took digs at Mumbai Police and tweeted that she felt Mumbai was unsafe. Renuka Shahane and Farah Khan Ali expressed their displeasure and the actress eventually blocked the latter.

However, Kubbra had not shared anything recently but was blocked anyway. Kubbra had tweeted, "Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn't even tell me. Told her it's not personal bro." Now, Kubbra has reacted to Kangana being granted security for her visit to Mumbai on 9 September.

Kubbra shared her thoughts on the same and raised a pertinent question asking, "Just checking, is it going out my taxes?" Her tweet got some extreme reactions from Kangana's fans as well as netizens.

Just checking, is it going out my taxes? https://t.co/z6xYxXPqEv — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 7, 2020

In August, Kubbra had lent her support to a Twitter trend against Kangana which did not go down well with the actress. "Dear @KubbraSait you and Kangana have shared a lot as friends as colleagues which can be called positive, what damage has she done to you that you are campaigning against her freedom of speech? What is bothering you? Or you just want to please a few?" team Kangana Ranaut had tweeted.

