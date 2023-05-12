Kubbra Sait says Nawazuddin Siddiqui is extremely ‘shy’; Recalls telling him ‘chal na sex scene karte hai’

Sacred Games, India’s first Netflix original series, enjoyed massive popularity when it was released in 2018. The series starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kubbra Sait, among others. In a recent interview, Kubbra Sait talked about shooting an intimate scene with her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She revealed that it took them seven takes to finish the scene and by the end, she fell to the floor and cried uncontrollably. She also revealed that Nawazuddin is extremely shy, and that she used to try and create a comfortable environment for him while shooting intimate scenes.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kubbra Sait said that they shot for the intimate scene on the first day, and that it was supposed to be the last scene of Day 1. She recalled that they finished the scene and that it took them seven takes to complete it. Kubbra said that as she fell to the floor and sobbed uncontrollably, it was Nawazuddin and Anurag Kashyap who held her up. “By the seventh take, I had lost count of the many hours we had been filming. Finally, I fell to the floor and could not get back up. I was exhausted. I was crying uncontrollably. Nawaz and AK picked me up and held me tight as I sobbed. Dimly I heard a cut,” said Kubbra.

Speaking about working with Nawazuddin, Kubbra Sait said that he is a beautiful human being and a great co-actor. She said that he is extremely shy, and when they had to do intimate scenes, she would try and create a comfortable environment. “Also, so shy and we had all those crazy scenes together. He is the shyest human being on earth. To unse pakad pakad ke scene karwana padta tha. I used to go kiss him on the cheeks and say ‘chal na sex scene karte hai’ This is my job I need to create that environment,” she said.

