Kubbra Sait says Rhea Chakraborty 'still not a murderer' post NCB arrest; prays for strength for her parents

Kubbra Sait was among the few stars who reacted to Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs link in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Sacred Games star prayed for the Jalebi star's parents.

A major turn of events took place in Sushant Singh Rajput's case today as Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the alleged drug chats between her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others. While Rhea was taken into custody immediately, reactions started coming in on social media. Kubbra Sait, who has been calling out the 'media circus,' took to social media to do the same one more time. She expressed that Rhea is still not a murderer and that she was only arrested by the NCB.

Taking to Twitter, Kubbra wrote, "May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB. Still not a murderer.#MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai." Further, she slammed a journalist in a following tweet regarding Rhea's arrest and asked her to 'Bugger Off.' Rhea's arrest has evoked different reactions from everyone. Her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde claimed that she is facing the brunt of loving a 'drug addict.'

After Kubbra, several other celebs also reacted to Rhea's arrest by the Narcotics Bureau. Ankita Lokhande hailed the same on Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's social media post. Shweta shared a screenshot of the news of Rhea's arrest and mentioned, "God is with us."

Take a look at Kubbra Sait's reaction to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest:

May the universe give the parents of Rhea the strength through this devastating time. Arrested by NCB.

Still not a murderer.#MediaCircus I wonder your conversations over your shaam ki chai. — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Rhea has been taken into custody by the NCB and her medical test has been done. Further, her COVID 19 report has come out to be negative and hence, they will be keeping her in custody before producing her in court today via video conferencing. To note, Rhea's brother Showik is already in NCB custody as he was sent into remand on September 9 with Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB she took drugs only at the behest of Sushant Singh Rajput: Report

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×