Kubbra Sait says she didn’t write about being molested for a pity party: I am over it

Days after revealing that she was sexually abused at the age of 17, actress Kubbra Sait has clarified that she is not looking for a ‘pity party.’ In one of the chapters of her memoir, ‘Open Book’, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress had said that she was molested for two-and-a-half years by a family friend but she is over it now. Kubbra had mentioned that she experienced a great tragedy when a Bangalore restaurant grew closer to both her and her brother and even helped their mom financially. Soon after his help, he started abusing Kubbra.

In an interaction with Zoom Digital, the actress opened about writing about her traumatic experience and said “Initially, when I was writing it, this was the chapter that took about 3 days. In my opinion, this was a long-time frame. I did not want a pity party. It is over, look at where I am today, there will be oppressors all along the way, they will do everything they can to make you small and want to make you realise you are not good enough.”

Kubbra further said the purpose of writing that incident was not to tell the world that I was a dukhi aatma. “We are all sad in such a situation, but I am miles away from that situation now. I am looking at it from an outsider's perspective, I was not looking to make it right,” she added.

According to Kubbra, the incident, as difficult as it might be, also keeps on reminding her what an incredible journey she has had. “Reach out to people and they are willing to help. And realise that the world is better than that one person who made it bad. You need to know that you want to help yourself,” she concluded.

Kubbra is best known for her performance as Kuku in Netflix's hit series Sacred Games, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan. She has also worked in movies like Jawaani Jaaneman, Gully Boy, Sultan among others. She will be next seen in upcoming film RK/RKAY, releasing in theatres on July 22.