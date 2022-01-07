Kubbra Sait tests positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms; Urges people to stay indoors and mask up

The COVID 19 scare is getting murkier than anyone could have imagined. After the two waves of the deadly virus, looks like the third wave of COVID 19 is taking over the nation as India has crossed the daily mark of 1 lakh new COVID 19 cases. Not just commoners, but several celebs have also been infected by the deadly virus of late. Joining them, Kubbra Sait has also confirmed testing positive for COVID 19 and stated that she was asymptomatic.

She shared the news on social media and urged everyone to take all the necessary precautions and stay indoors as much as possible. Kubbra wrote, “Hey beautiful peeps. First and foremost #maskup. Second of first, I’ve tested positive with mild/asymptomatic COVID-19. If you were in contact with me, please run a home test… (so that we don’t burden the already burdened testing system). (I haven’t still received the results from the lab. It’s been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you’re a carrier (at this stage). I’m alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume loads of fluids, watch little tv and phone. So in 5-7 days we can say #ByeOmicron”.

Take a look at Kubbrat Sait’s post:

Earlier, celebs like Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Amrita Arora etc had also tested positive for COVID 19. Sharing the news, Mrunal wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone!”