Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 25 Years Re-Release Celebration: Tickets for the iconic film get sold out within 25 minutes

Karan Johar's directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol among others is one of the most iconic Indian films ever produced. The film is set to complete 25 glorious years of its release and to celebrate it, the makers of the film anounced a re-release of their film in select theatres on 15th October, 2023. To everyone's pleasant surprise, tickets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai got sold out within 25 minutes.

To celebrate 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the makers announced that their iconic film can be watched at an affordable price of just Rs 25. They shared the link for booking the tickets online, in their Instagram bio. Within 25 minutes, all tickets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai got sold out in its limited advance and that surprised one and all. There was absolutely no build-up and the post sharing details for the film's tickets were shared very casually. Still it received a thunderous response, just showing the love that the audiences have for Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and of course the film even after 25 years.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a film that is readily available digitally. It plays on television from time to time as well. Despite all of this, a good chunk of audiences still preferred to purchase the film's tickets and watch it in theatres. In today's time and age where audiences are selective about the kind of films that they watch, it is heartening to see a 25 year old film receiving such a response in its advance bookings. It is to be seen whether Karan Johar's Dharma Movies opts for a wider release seeing the excitement that the people have to watch the film in theatres.

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

After reading the letter her mother (Rani Mukerji) had written for her before she died, Anjali decides to bring together her widowed father, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), with his true love who is also named Anjali (Kajol).

When And Where To Watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai can be watched at select theatres on the 15th of October 2023. The film can also be watched on its authorised streaming platform.

