Kuch Kuch Hota Hai CLIMAX 2.0: Anjali with Rahul or Aman or no one, how would you like the film to end?

One of the most loved films of Bollywood is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, what if you were given a chance to change the end, how would you want Kajol aka Anjali to land up? Tell us as we embark upon Climax 2.0.

A romantic film that still brings butterflies in our stomach is , Kajol, , Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The 1998 film starred SRK as Rahul, Salman as Aman, Kajol as Anjali and Rani as Tina. While the story was about love and friendship, there have been numerous instances where one would have thought, what if Anjali didn’t marry Rahul in the end and had stuck to Aman? Or one may argue that Anjali should have just dumped both Aman and Rahul to make her own life.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became a rage back then and it continues to stay among many people’s favourites. The classic romantic story gave us some of the coolest moments like Anjali and Rahul’s fights, Basketball mania, the ‘GAP’ hoodies and even the COOL chain that Rahul donned in the film. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the first ‘IT’ flick that hit Bollywood and hence, it got a lot of love. Also, Shah Rukh, Salman, Kajol and Rani’s acting was the icing on the cake too.

While there could be thousands of different ways in which Anjali, Rahul and Aman’s stories would have turned, the director picked the one where Anjali ends up marrying Rahul, her best friend, and first love, on the day of her wedding to Aman played by Salman. While the film still remains iconic for many of us since it was the first ‘Cool’ thing we all 90s kids saw, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai could have an alternative ending that we’re calling CLIMAX 2.0.

Original Climax Scene of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

While most of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fanatics believed that Anjali marrying her first love Rahul proves that love will eventually find its way, many would argue that Aman was a better prospect for Anjali and she should never have gone back to Rahul. Some may even feel that Anjali should have lived her life on her own terms. Well, whatever you feel should have been the ending, share with us. Pinkvilla is all set to give you a chance to change how Kuch Kuch Hota Hai ended. As we begin our series of Climax 2.0, tell us in the comments on how you would like to change the ending and also, ofcourse, Anjali’s life!

