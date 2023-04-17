Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Kajol asks Rani Mukerji how did she dance in mini dress; Latter replies 'Was petrified..'

Actress Rani Mukerji, who is currently riding high on the success of her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, was seen attending an event on Sunday night in the city. She was seen making heads turn in a saree. On the other hand, Kajol was also seen gracing the same event in a chic saree. Fans were elated to see them coming together after they were seen at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 recently. During their appearance, the duo enjoyed a mini Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion sans Shah Rukh Khan.

Rani Mukerji and Kajol talk about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Directed by Karan Johar, the 1998 romantic drama is still one of the most loved films. People keep revisiting the film and enjoy it. They even love to watch Salman Khan's special appearance in it. During the event, Kajol was heard asking Rani how did she dance in the Koi Mil Gaya song while wearing a short dress. Kajol said, said, "When I saw her in that, I thought, ‘It doesn’t look like she can move anything, how is she going to do that!’ But she was brilliant, flawless and so very graceful."

To this, Rani replied that even she doesn't know how she managed to do it. She shared, "The honest answer is I don’t know it myself. I just went with the flow. I was only 17 years old and till such time, I hadn’t worn such a short skirt ever in my life. So when Karan and Manish (Malhotra) presented the outfit to me it was a gown, which kept getting shorter and shorter till I reached the set. When the outfit was taken to the cameramen, he looked at it and said, ‘Oh is this for baby Sana” and they were like, ‘No it is actually for Rani’ so he got a fright!"

She further said that she was 'petrified' to walk on the platform. She even revealed that SRK, Karan and the entire team made her feel comfortable. Rani added, "I had Shah Rukh, Kajol di, Karan and Farah, who was choreographing the song. There was a lot of support I got from the team, especially from Karan, he made me feel very confident. I was petrified walking on top of that platform because all the boys and girls were below, looking up, so that was quite a nightmare for me. When I saw myself on screen, I was also shocked."

