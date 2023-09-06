'Kuch toh log kahenge': Kusha Kapila opens up about criticism post-separation with Zorawar Ahluwalia

Kusha Kapila announced separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia on Monday, June 26. The Masaba Masaba star is a famous social media content creator. The former couple took to Instagram with parallel posts, addressing their followers about their significant life choices. Kusha, shedding light on their separation, clarified that their individual desires had diverged, making parting ways a necessary step. Following her split from Zorawar Ahluwalia, Kusha found herself the target of online criticism. In a recent interview, she candidly discussed the challenges and criticism she encountered post-breakup.

Kusha Kapila opens up about criticism post-separation with Zorawar Ahluwalia

During a recent interview with Zoom, Kusha Kapila candidly opened up about the criticism she faced post-separation with Zorawar Ahluwalia. When asked how she dealt with the backlash, the social media influencer said, "I feel like I have a strong support system with my friends, my family, and colleagues. Everyone's almost like made the circle around me, which just protects me from everything. And I'm just so lucky and privileged to have those people in my life. At the same time."

She further added, "I do understand that this is a part of being a public person like if you're profiting off being a public person, I understand that this is now a part of that. Kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna and which was going to happen. I think my life now is in the service of making my skin thicker and thicker every day. And that's just what I work towards literally every day I have to be immune, I have to be thick-skinned and the scars will begin to heal soon enough."

Speaking about how Zorawar supported her after putting up that post, Kusha said, "I feel like there is nothing that I don't discuss with my family with my friends and friendships spanning decades, which is exactly what I think this movie ‘Sukhee” also talks about, which is like how precious our friendships are to us because they keep bringing us back to who we are, which also happens in the movies, okay."

Meanwhile, Kusha Kapila will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, and others in the upcoming Thank You For Coming which will be released on October 6th.

