Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of Film & TV Producers Guild passes away; Karan Johar calls him 'an incredible pillar'

Kulmeet Makkar, the CEO of Film and TV Producers Guild has bid adieu to the world. He suffered a heart attack. Karan Johar mourned his death and expressed how 'incredible of a man' Kulmeet was.
24761 reads Mumbai Updated: May 1, 2020 10:46 am
The past two days have been devastating for the Indian Film industry. First, on Wednesday, Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan's sudden demise shook everyone, then on Thursday morning, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor took his heavenly abode. The loss of these two great actors left everyone teary-eyed and grieving in pain. While we were still trying to deal with the saddening situations and hoped that the new month brings some fresh air, it doesn't seem to be so. May also has not started on a good note, as another bad news has come in.  does not seem to have brought with it good news. 

Early morning today (May 1, 2020), Kulmeet Makkar, the CEO of Film and TV Producers Guild passed away. He suffered a heart attack and lost his battle to life. At the time of his death, Kulmeet was in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. He had been there ever since the Coronavirus lockdown had been announced in the country. He had been a part of the entertainment industry for almost three decades. He had extensively and closely worked with Saregama and Reliance Entertainment as a founder of Big Music & Home Entertainment. Before becoming the CEO at Film & TV Producers Guild, Kulmeet was the CEO and President of Shreya entertainment, in the year 2010. 

Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to mourn Kulmeet's demise and offer his condolences. He wrote a heartfelt note for Kulmeet and called him an 'incredible pillar.' He praised Kulmeet for relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement. Expressing his sorrow, Karan said that Kulmeet left everyone too soon and they all will miss and remember him always. 

Filmmaker Rohan Sippy also mourned Kulmeet's death and shared a message for him on his Twitter account. He wrote, 'More terribly sad news. The film industry has lost another irreplaceable stalwart.' Actor farhan Akhtar also expressed his sandess over Kulmeet's demise. Taking to Twitter Farhan said that it seems like every day we are waking up to losing someone we know. 

Take a look at their tweets here: 

Reports suggest that Kulmeet was working to set up a trust, wherein he had pledged one million dollars, to help the daily wage workers affected by the COVID-19 in the showbiz world. Kulmeet is by his wife, daughter, and son. We share our hearty condolences to his family. Rest in Pece, Kulmeet Makkar. 

