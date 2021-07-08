Kumar Ramsay of Ramsay brothers family passes away due to cardiac arrest at 85

Filmmaker Kumar Ramsay left for his heavenly abode on Thursday morning at 5:30 AM in Mumbai. He was the eldest of the Ramsay Brothers, who were known for setting up the horror empire in Indian cinema.

The day began with a sad piece of news for the entertainment industry as filmmaker Kumar Ramsay, eldest of the Ramsay brothers left for heavenly abode in Mumbai. As per PTI, he passed away on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest. Ramsay Brothers are known for the creation of a horror films empire in Indian cinema. Kumar Ramsay also made his contribution to several films and wrote scripts for movies like Purana Mandir, Khoj and Saaya featuring Shatrughan Sinha.

His eldest son Gopal told PTI that Kumar Ramsay passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He also informed PTI that the funeral of the eldest of Ramsay Brothers would take place at noon on Thursday. Late Kumar Ramsay's son said, "He passed away due to cardiac arrest, on Thursday morning around 5.30 am. He passed away very quietly. The funeral will take place around noon. We are waiting for the priest to arrive." He was the eldest of the 7 Ramsay Brothers and was the son of producer FU Ramsay.

The Ramsay brothers included Kumar, Keshu, Tulsi, Karan, Shyam, Gangu and Arjun. They managed to be trailblazers in the horror genre back in the 70s and 80s. Their films managed to send chills down the audience's spine back in the day. Kumar was extremely vital as a scriptwriter for many projects. He also backed films like Dahshat and Aur Kaun? In 2019, Shyam Ramsay passed away. He had produced India's first horror show, The Zee Horror Show. Kumar is survived by his wife Sheela, and sons Gopal, Raj and Sunil.

Share your comment ×