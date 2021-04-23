Kumar Sanu mourns the demise of legendary music composer Shravan Rathod: It is a dark day for music industry

As Shravan Rathod dies of COVID 19 complications, Kumar Sanu fondly remembers the legendary music composer and stated that he was an asset to the industry.

The second wave of COVID 19 has been quite harsh on people in India and it has been taking a massive toll on the normal life. And while the Coronavirus cases have been on a significant surge, the entertainment industry recently witnessed a grave shock as it lost one of its finest artists to this deadly virus. We are talking about legendary music composer Shravan Rathod from Nadeem-Shravan duo. It was reported that Shravan had died after suffering COVID 19 complications.

His demise has sent waves of grief and shock across the country and several celebs were seen mourning his unfortunate demise. Amid this, renowned singer Kumar Sanu also mourned his demise and remembered him fondly. He even stated that Shravan’s demise is a big loss for the industry. Kumar said, “He was an asset to our music industry and has made memories for all with his infecting compositions, he was a magician with music. So humble and down to earth, I have had my best musical journey with him and his songs will live in hearts forever. It is indeed a dark day for the music industry”.

Earlier, Shravan’s music partner Nadeem Saifi also expressed his grief for the late music composer’s demise. He said, “I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum. I am feeling so helpless that I cannot be there physically for them, to help them and bid farewell to my friend”.

