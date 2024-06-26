Kumar Sanu to approach court for personality rights protection like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor; calls AI ‘dangerous’

Artificial Intelligence is surely all over the place and the entire internet is filled with digitalized versions of several known faces doing things that they wouldn’t do usually increasing a threat to their identity. Several actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff have secured their personality rights, and joining their clan is now singer Kumar Sanu who will soon approach the court.

Kumar Sanu to legally protect his personality

The singer has been in the industry for several decades and has a unique texture to his voice which is quite hard to copy yet might be misused with the advent of AI. Sanu while speaking to HT City revealed that after wrapping up his USA concerts, he’s back and planning to take an order on this from the court.

He feels that technology today is dominated by AI. “Kisi bhi singer ka duplicate ban jaaye I don’t think this will be correct. One has to protect themselves by way of such methods. AI is dangerous,” Kumar Sanu quoted.

Kumar Sanu says composers should make the original singer sing again in remakes if possible

The remake culture will never get old because singers from back in time continue to stay relevant even today and people want to hear them again and again. What bothers Kumar Sanu is why not the original singers sing their song again if they are capable of it. The use of AI in covers must be prohibited.

Sanu wonders why producers and directors aren’t able to understand this basic thing and are ignoring melody, ‘use saste lyrics, public pe zabardasti thop rahe hain’. Saying that this plight is not good, the Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye singer added, “Music ka jo criteria tha usko khatam karne pe tule hain. I am okay if they remake old songs, but if the original singer is still capable of singing it again, then usse achha koi aur nahi gaa paayega. yeh kyun nahi samajh paa rahe hain log?”

It was in September 2023, that Delhi High Court granted an ex-parte, omnibus injunction restraining entities from using Anil Kapoor's name or any traits of his personality. A similar order was passed in favor of Amitabh Bachchan in November 2022.

