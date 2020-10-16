Kumar Sanu under mandatory quarantine after he contracts COVID 19

Renowned singer Kumar Sanu was supposed to meet his family in Los Angeles in a few days. However, his plans have failed after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected every nook and corner of the world. In the meantime, we have got to know that popular singer Kumar Sanu aka Kedarnath Bhattacharya has unfortunately tested positive for novel coronavirus. He was supposed to travel to Los Angeles on October 14, 2020, for paying a visit to his family. As per a report by TOI, the Aankh Maarey singer was about to meet his loved ones after a long period of nine months.

Not only that, he was supposed to celebrate his birthday with wife Saloni and children Shannon and Annabel on October 20, 2020. The singer had earlier said in his interview that he would return to Mumbai for work after having celebrated his wife’s birthday in December. However, Sanu has had to ditch his plans as of now after having contracted COVID-19. According to reports, the BMC has sealed the floor on which Kumar Sanu resides as part of the precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, his wife Saloni has stated that the singer might visit Los Angeles if he feels alright by then. She has further added that he is currently under mandatory quarantine. She then says that the family might fly back to Mumbai and celebrate all the festivals with Sanu if he is unable to travel later. Talking about Kumar Sanu, the singer had earlier also stated in an interview that he would be celebrating Durga Puja with his family in Los Angeles.

We wish him a speedy recovery and good health!

