From Kumkum Bhagya to Jersey: Here’s a look at how Mrunal Thakur took the leap from TV to Bollywood

Bollywood is a land of ambitions and passion. It is a world of glamour and dreams that most people want to be a part of. Every individual who dreams to be an actor definitely dreams to see him/her on the big screen at least once. There are certain actors who might have started their career from the small screens but that did not stop them from shining bright on the silver screen as well. One such actress who is now a renowned name in the Bollywood industry and has worked with biggies in her initial films itself is Mrunal Thakur. The cute, bubbly actress who has been winning hearts with her infectious smile.

Mrunal Thakur was inclined towards acting ever since her childhood days. She always knew that she wanted to become an actress. Mrunal made her acting debut while she was in college itself. Although it took several years for her to become a household name and get noticed by Bollywood filmmakers. It all happened after she portrayed the parallel lead in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya alongside Sriti Jha. The actress had recently appeared in the movie Toofaan opposite Farhan Akhtar and now is all geared up to romance in her upcoming movie Jersey. So as Mrunal continues her journey of making it big in the industry, here’s a look at some of her big projects.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is still one of the most popular shows on Indian television and is one of the longest-running shows of Zee TV. Mrunal Thakur was a part of this show from 2014-2016. The actress played the role of Sriti Jha’s sister in the show who is still playing the main lead in the show. If Sriti was the main lead, Mrunal was nothing less. If not equal, she had almost the same screen time and was paired opposite Arjit Taneja.

Love Sonia

Mrunal Thakur made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed movie Love Sonia that released in the year 2018. The actress had revealed to a leading daily in an interview that she was called an “idiot” for taking up this role. She said that she did not have much of a choice around the time and simply decided to take whatever came her way. She also revealed that while she was testing for Love Sonia, there was another Bollywood film she was trying for. However, the other film did not happen, because of which she took up Love Sonia. But her acting was really appreciated in this film and it paved way for her big Bollywood career.

Super 30

Mrunal Thakur was quite a popular name on the small screen but she became known to everyone after she was cast opposite in Super 30. Imagine getting a chance to romance the Greek God of Bollywood in your second movie itself, isn’t that great? Well, the movie did extremely well at the box office and so did Mrunal in the film.

Batla House

This John Abraham starrer was released in the same year as Super 20. Watching Mrunal Thakur opposite two A-listers of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham in the same year made everyone notice her a little more and she managed to create a place in all our hearts beautifully.

Toofaan

Mrunal was seen opposite another A-lister, Farhan Akhtar in this one. Mrunal was seen as a perfect life partner to Farhan in this movie and she made everyone fall for her infectious smile.

Mrunal Thakur is a rising star of Bollywood and slowly and steadily she is becoming every filmmaker's choice. We cannot wait to hear more about her future projects.

