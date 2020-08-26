  1. Home
Kumkum Bhagya's Tripti Shankhdhar takes to social media asking for help from her abusive father

TV and film actor Trupti Shankhdhar, who belongs to Bareilly, has claimed a threat to her life from her father.
The 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor has posted a video on the social media in which she is heard claiming that her father, Ram Ratan Shankhdhar, wants to marry her off to a person of his choice and on her refusal to comply with his wish, has threatened to eliminate her.

She has sought protection from the Bareilly police.

In the video clip, Tripti is heard accusing her father of pulling her by her hair and thrashing her. She alleged that her father is asking her to return the money he gave her when she went to Mumbai to make a career in the entertainment industry.

Tripti has posted her video clip on her Instagram account's story, late on Tuesday night.

Tripti, who is 19-years-old, has now left her home with her mother.

Her father is a real estate businessman. He could not be contacted for his comments.

Tripti has worked in tele serials like 'Kumkum Bhagya' and also in a South Indian film.

The Bareilly police said that they have not received any written complaints but learnt about the actor's post on social media a few hours ago. "We are investigating the matter," said a senior police official.

