Kunal Kapoor drops an UNSEEN PIC with King Charles III from the sets of his film Ahista Ahista
King Charles III visited the sets of Kunal Kapoor’s debut directorial in 1981.
Kunal Kapoor took to his social media space and surprised everyone as he shared an unseen photo with none other than King Charles III. In 1981, the late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal got a visit from British royalty themselves on the sets of his first film as director, Ahista Ahista. In the black and white picture shared by the filmmaker, one can see a young Kunal gazing at Charles III with awe, as the latter posed for the camera with a glass of juice in his hands. Sharing the picture, Kunal Kapoor wrote in the caption, “On the set - 1st schedule of my 1st film Ahista Ahista.”
As soon as he shared the photo, netizens and followers dropped many comments on his post. One follower wrote, “Woww!”. Another user commented, “Great photo !!”. A third user said, “One with the king (red heart emoji)”.
Charles III has been declared the new monarch of England after the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the 8th of September. She was 96. The national anthem of England will also be changed to ‘God Save The King’, given that the Queen is no more.
Take a look at Kunal Kapoor’s photo with King Charles III:
Kunal Kapoor is a part of the legendary Kapoor family of Bollywood. He is the son of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal, and the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor. In his showbiz career, he has acted in a few films, eventually stopping after the release of Trikal. He made a comeback in 2015 as he featured in Singh is Bling, where he was seen as Amy Jackson’s father. He is also a director, producer, and advertisement maker. Kunal Kapoor was married to filmmaker Ramesh Sippy’s daughter Sheena, but they are now divorced. They are parents to two children: Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor and Shaira Kapoor.
