Kunal Kapoor drops an UNSEEN PIC with King Charles III from the sets of his film Ahista Ahista

Kunal Kapoor took to his social media space and surprised everyone as he shared an unseen photo with none other than King Charles III. In 1981, the late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal got a visit from British royalty themselves on the sets of his first film as director, Ahista Ahista. In the black and white picture shared by the filmmaker, one can see a young Kunal gazing at Charles III with awe, as the latter posed for the camera with a glass of juice in his hands. Sharing the picture, Kunal Kapoor wrote in the caption, “On the set - 1st schedule of my 1st film Ahista Ahista.”

As soon as he shared the photo, netizens and followers dropped many comments on his post. One follower wrote, “Woww!”. Another user commented, “Great photo !!”. A third user said, “One with the king (red heart emoji)”.