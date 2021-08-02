Kunal Kapoor on greenlighting a biopic of Indian Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan: It’s a story of resilience

Known for performances in films like ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Aaja Nachle’, Kunal Kapoor is now donning the hat of the producer. In a recent conversation with Times of India, he spoke about his decision to greenlight the biopic of Shiva Keshavan, who has represented the country in six consecutive Winter Olympics and was also its lone representative during the 1998 and 2002 Games. Kunal also elaborated on his decision to turn as a producer and called it the best time for storytelling. He also mentioned that he has been writing stories since he was an assistant.

Kunal Kapoor spoke on greenlighting the biopic and said, “He is an amazing athlete. What drew me to Shiva Keshavan was not only the fact that he has represented India in the Olympics six times, but that it was also a story about the spirit of India and the incredible things we manage to achieve with limited resources. It’s a story of resilience and the path less taken; it’s also a celebration of our culture and diversity.” Speaking about becoming a producer, Kunal said, “I think this is the best time to be a storyteller. When I was starting off, there was a certain kind of cinema being made. Films that had to fit into a mould, which has now been broken.”

Kunal further added, “The audience is exposed to so much content from across the world, that they are open to different stories and new ways of storytelling. And you have a whole new breed of technicians, who think in a way that is original and unique. It’s exciting that you have so many films being made which are rooted in India. Stories from small towns, of unsung heroes, and about the history of our country.”

Also Read| The Empire: Kunal Kapoor looks charismatic in his first look from the period drama