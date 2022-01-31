Kunal Kapoor-Naina Bachchan blessed with baby boy; Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek & others send love to new parents

Kunal Kapoor has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the actor, who has been married to Naina Bachchan for over 6 six years, have embraced parenthood for the first time. The announcement was made by Kunal who is known for keeping his personal life under the wraps. Taking to social media, the Rang De Basanti actor revealed that they have been blessed by a baby boy and had captioned the post with a heart emoticon.

Sharing the big news, Kunal wrote, “To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings”. As soon as the proud father had shared the news on social media, he was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends. Kunal’s The Empire co-star Dino Morea took to the comment section and wrote, “Wowwwww. Congratulations bro. Pls wish Naina too. Loads of love.” On the other hand, while Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart for the new parents, Hrithik Roshan also dropped several heart emoticons and wrote, “From hrithik machu”.

Take a look at Kunal Kapoor’s post:

To note, Kunal Kapoor was last seen in The Empire along with Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami and he has been overwhelmed with the response. Talking about it, he said, “I am really overwhelmed by the kind of response that I have got since the release of ‘The Empire’. It was a beautifully written book with some fascinating characters and we have all worked very hard to make it come alive and I’m very happy people are enjoying it”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kapoor on response to The Empire: Very happy that people are enjoying it