Kunal Kapoor opens up about Koi Jaane Na, says journey of bringing a film to an audience is ‘very challenging’

Ahead of his film Koi Jaane Na's release, Kunal Kapoor shared how the process is 'challenging' but gets easier when 'you work with people you admire'. Check out the details.

Bollywood superstar posed for the cameras along with actor Kunal Kapoor after a screening of the upcoming film "Koi Jaane Na".

Kunal posted a collage of pictures with Aamir on social media on Wednesday afternoon. The photographs also had the other cast members, including actress Amyra Dastur.

"The journey of bringing a film to an audience is always very challenging but it becomes easier when you work with people you admire and enjoy being around. Koi jaane na is set for release soon and I hope the audience will be smiling when they leave the theatre, like we did after the first preview last night," wrote Kunal, along with the photographs.

Aamir has made a special appearance in the film. He is part of the song "Har Funn Maula". Kunal and Aamir will be sharing the screen after 15 years. They were seen together in the film Rang De Basanti.

The film is a psychological thriller and has been directed by Amin Hajee, who shot to fame playing Baagha the mute drummer in "Lagaan". The film is slated to hit the screens on April 2.

Credits :IANS

