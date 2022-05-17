Kunal Kemmu and Ishaan Khatter jump in joy as they give high-five to each other during their Europe trip; PICS

Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter, and Shahid Kapoor are currently on a trip to Europe. They are having the best time of their lives and their social media handles are proof of it. Every now and then, they share a glimpse of their boys’ trip to their millions of followers on Instagram and thier fans are swooning over it. One of the best highlights of this trip is Kunal and Ishaan’s never-seen-before bonding.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Kunal shares some fun pictures with the Dhadak actor. In the photos, they can be seen jumping in joy as they shared high-five. In the last slide, Kunal can be seen doing a long jump. While sharing the photos, he wrote, “Jumping jacks.” As soon as he posted the photos, his fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user commented, “These pictures are just WOW.” Another fan wrote, “You two are such goalssss.”

See Kunal and Ishaan’s photos here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ishaan Khatter is all set to essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was a war veteran and along with his siblings fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur, playing Khatter's younger sister while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen essaying the role of his elder brother. He will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Speaking about Kunal Kemmu, he was last seen in the web series Abhay 3. He received lots of appreciation from the audience for his acting skills in the show.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter hijacks Kunal Kemmu's phone to share a glimpse of their Europe Bike trip; Watch