Kunal Kemmu becomes the proud owner of a snazzy new bike, Shahid Kapoor calls it 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'

Kunal Kemmu is a doting dad and an underrated actor, but he is now also a proud owner of a snazzy new adventure tourer bike. Yes, the Lootcase actor took to Instagram on Sunday to give a good look at his massive new bike as he posed happily for a photo next to it. Sharing the picture, Kunal revealed that the adventure tourer was always on his wishlist.

He captioned the photo, "Well what do I say.. it was love at first Ride. It was always on my wish list and finally I have it. So looking forward to many many rides on this Beauty #r1250gs #bmwmotorrad." The biker gang of Bollywood which includes Jersey actor were equally excited and happy for Kunal.

Flooding his comments section, Shahid Kapoor called Kunal Kemmu's latest purchase, "Rab ne bana di jodi." Whereas, Anil Kapoor simply dropped a fist bump emoji. Kunal's fans also wished the actor congratulations on the big buy.

Take a look:

After giving fans a good look at his new bike, Kunal Kemmu also took it out for a spin with a friend. He shared photos and a video of himself riding his bike. In the pictures, we get to see the actor all padded up in his safety gear before heading out.

Kunal Kemmu's latest purchase is not a cheap one as the actor has shelled out close to Rs 22.35 lakh for his BMW R 1250 GS Adventure.

