Kunal Kemmu Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan hugs brother-in-law in a pic; Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan send good wishes

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who was recently on a Europe trip with Shahid Kapoor and Ishan Khatter, is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Kunal started his acting career when he was just 5 years old with Doordarshan TV series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam. Then the young lad made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s 1993 film Sir. The actor has consistently delivered good performances as a child artist. Be it Raja Hindustani, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Zakhm, Bhai and Dushman. He then got his big break as an adult in 2005 film Kalyug, where he played the lead role. He then worked in films like Dhol, 99, Golmaal 3, Go Goa Gone, Golmaal Again, Kalank, Malang and Lootcase.

As the talented actor celebrates his birthday, wishes poured in from industry friends including Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor. Shahid posted a picture of him posing with Kunal on his IG story and wrote: "Happy Birthday my posing partner, Love you bhai." Ishaan, on the other hand, wished him a cracking year with a fun picture. He wrote, "Happy Birthday bhamaiiii, have a cracking year!! This picture defines our relationship."

Kareena Kapoor posted an adorable picture on her Insta story and wrote the cutest post. She captioned the post as, "Happy Birthday to my dearest brother-in-law, love you lots." Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Happy Birthday bro, Mast raho, abaad raho, sending lots of love."

See posts here:

Kunal was recently on a Europe trip with his squad of Shahid, Ishaan and some other friends. He had been sharing videos and photos of his trip with his fans and seems like he had the time of his life. He had recently shared a glimpse of the boy’s trip to Europe by posting a recent and a throwback picture with his squad. In the monochrome photo, Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal and Suved can be seen posing in style on the streets of Europe. Another picture posted by Kunal from 2019 featured a happy moment in which four are all smiles. Captioning the photo, Kunal wrote, “2022 and 2019. Boys in the hood, looking good."

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the third season of the ZEE5 series Abhay. He will be seen next in Kanjoos Makkhichoos and Malang 2.