Kunal Kemmu calls Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘fun person’: ‘Dinner table par Laughter Challenge chalta hai’

Actor Kunal Kemmu is currently basking in the success of his web series Abhay 3. He got lots of appreciation from the audience for his acting skills. Apart from this, Kunal is a family man and is married to Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan. The couple has a daughter named Inaaya as well. He also shared a good rapport with Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and they often hang out together. Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunal revealed the mood at the dinner table when he, Soha, Saif, and Kareena dine in together.

He called Kareena Kapoor Khan a fun person and said, “I got to know this firsthand only because I'm now a part of that family. She is genuinely very very funny.” He added, “We've had meals where I have not been able to eat, because when she gets into that zone, oh my god she is hilarious. She is so much fun actually to be with."

When asked about what happens at the dinner table with 'fun' Kareena' and 'witty' Saif and Soha, Kunal said, “It's Laughter Challenge.” He added, "What I am saying is generally the personalities are such. It's all good, it's light-hearted. We are all generally laughing."

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kunal Kemmu was all praises for Vijay Raaz’s act in Abhay 3. To note, they shared screen space in the film Lootcase before. He said, “We have a lot of new characters including Vijay Raaz, who I love as an actor. And it's so different from the last time we interacted which was for Loot Case. His part in Abhay is I think something that I've never seen him play before. So, it was very interesting working with him.”

