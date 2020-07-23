Kunal Kemmu celebrates 27 years of Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke'; Take a look

Kunal Kemmu who started his career as a child actor in serials, later went on to make his debut in films with Sir directed by Mahesh Bhatt in 1993. Kunal was one amongst the popular child actors of the 90s. He is best known for his films like Bhai, Zakhm, Dhol, 99 and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Today, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a poster of ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’ starring and Juhi Chawla that released 27 years ago.

In the poster, we can see Kunal posing with Aamir, Juhi, Sharokh Bharucha and Baby Ashrafa. Kunal played the role of Sunny Chopra. The movie was released 27 years ago, on July 5th, 1993. He captioned the post saying, “Although I’m not sure about the exact day but it released in this month 27 years ago (I trust google)”. On a professional front, Kunal was last seen in Malang that was directed by Mohit Suri. He starred alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, , Amruta Khanvilkar and Anil Kapoor. Kunal played the role of the main rival in the film.

Here is Kunal Kemmu's post:

Meanwhile, on a personal front, with the world adjusting to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kunal has been spending more time with his family. In a post that was uploaded by Soha Ali Khan, we could see Kunal taking a Sunday stroll with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and their pooch. Soha captioned the image, ‘Sunday strolling’.