Kunal Kemmu celebrates the release of his film Lootcase with wife Soha Ali Khan: Pati Patni Aur Lootcase Ready

OTT platforms are in for some thorough competition this week as multiple films across web streaming platforms have released. From Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai to Zee 5's Yaara, viewers have quite a few options. On Friday, 31 July, Kunal Kemmu and R asika Dugal starrer Lootcase released on Disney Plus Hotstar and the actor celebrated the film's release from the confines of his home. Taking to Instagram, Kunal and Soha shared a similar picture as they posed for the camera in front of their television screens.

The couple made sure to celebrate the film's release together and for the occasion even had a large red suitcase by their side. The suitcase also occupied a prime seat in between Soha and Kunal as the couple smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, Kunal captioned it, "Pati Patni Aur Lootcase Ready?? Let’s watch it then @disneyplushotstarvip." Whereas, Soha took the literal route and captioned it, "What’s a relationship without some baggage? #lootcase @disneyplushotstarvip Watch it now!! @khemster2."

Apart from Kunal and Rasika, the film also stars talented actors like Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Aakash Dabhade among others. Within hours of the film's release, netizens took to social media to appreciate the film. One Twitter user wrote, "Dear @kunalkemmu Sir! I just loved your role in #Lootcase, especially that scene when you are literally talking to the bundle of 2k notes in that suitcase."

Dear @kunalkemmu Sir! I just loved your role in #Lootcase, especially that scene when you are literally talking to the bundle of 2k notes in that suitcase, "Kidhar tha re Tu, Kitna dhunda tereko."u are an amazing actor Sir. Take a bow. @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/6nGvnYcpMd — Rathish Nair (@RathishNair19) July 31, 2020

Do you plan on watching Lootcase this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

