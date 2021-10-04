Kunal Kemmu celebrates 'sunshine' Soha Ali Khan's birthday virtually, pens a lovely wish for her; PHOTOS

Actress Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today. Wishes are pouring in from all sides. Celebrities are taking up to their social handle and wishing her. But it was her husband Kunal Kemmu’s special wish which grabbed our attention. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with his wife. This year the couple is not in the same city and they are celebrating their birthday on phone. The actor also shared the video call photo.

Kunal wrote, “Happy Birthday my sunshine. @sakpataudi.” The photos also include throwback but in the video call photo, we can see Soha celebrating her birthday. She is carrying balloons in her hand and there is decoration also in her background. She is wearing a black T-shirt and her hair is tied in a messy bun style. It looks like the actor is away for some work. As soon as he shared the pictures, celebrities also wished. Fans also dropped wishing comments.