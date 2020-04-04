#MyCoronaStory
Kunal Kemmu dancing to 'Wakhra Swag' leaves Soha Ali Khan wondering if he is losing his mind; VIDEO

Soha Ali Khan shared a video of Kunal Kemmu dancing and while he is a visual treat to watch, Soha seems to be thinking something else. Check out the video right here.
The Coronavirus lockdown has led everyone into a different space altogether and well, many have taken this time out to spend it having fun. As often as we all keep saying it, in such times of quarantine, social media is the only respite. And time and again, we all happen to come across posts and videos that brighten up our day. Well, it looks like you are in for a real treat, irrespective of when are you seeing this because Soha Ali Khan shared the most happening video of Kunal Kemmu on her social media.

Soha took to Instagram and she shared a video of Kunal where he seems to be dancing while losing weight or something or that sort. However, the reason it has our attention is all this happiness on Kunal's face while he is dancing like there is no tomorrow after all. He is seen dancing to Wakhra Swag and I will give it up for him because this is what dancing with grace looks like and oh boy, this is super cool. Soha captioned the video as "Losing weight or losing mind?? @khemster2 #lockdown #day10"

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Check out Kunal Kemmu dancing in this video shared by Soha Ali Khan:

Meanwhile, Soha has been sharing photos during this time of lockdown on social media and updating fans on what is up with her, their little daughter Inaya, and so many other things. She has also been sharing book suggestions and well, we definitely think we are noting them down, even if it is for whenever we read it.

