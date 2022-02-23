Kunal Kemmu dedicates tattoo to his late pet Masti: Today, you literally became a part of me

Actor Kunal Kemmu has time and again proved that he is a loving husband for Soha Ali Khan and a doting father to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. His social media is filled with loving pictures with his family. But, today the actor gave his fans another reason to love him more. It is no secret that the Go Goa Gone actor is an animal lover and misses his late doggo Masti. He recently took to Instagram to share an adorable short video as he dedicated a super cute tattoo to his darling pet. The video was emotional and pawwdorable at the same time.

In the video, Kunal was seen having fun with Masti. Later, he revealed the giant tattoo featuring Masti’s face. He also wrote a heart-melting note along with the short video. It read, “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you. You are always a part of me and today I made sure that you literally became a part of me. My Joy, my first daughter. My darling Masti. I love you forever.” Actor Rajkummar Rao also liked his post. His fans even could not stop gushing over the video. A fan wrote, “Tattoo awesome Respect.” Another fan commented, “What a beautiful portrait of her.”

See Kunal’s video here

Speaking about Kunal Kemmu’s professional career, the actor was last seen in the movie Lootcase which was released on the digital platform. He garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. Recently, his movie Go Goa Gone completed eight years. The movie was a hit among his fans.

