Kunal Kemmu on dividing parenting duties with Soha Ali Khan: ‘Have to confess she does most of heavy lifting’

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. After dating each other for several years, Kunal went down on one knee and asked Soha Ali Khan to marry him. The couple tied the knot in 2015, and are proud parents of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Even though the actors remain busy with their work commitments, their utmost priority has always been their daughter. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Kunal Kemmu opened up on dividing parenting duties with Soha and called his wife a wonderful woman.

When asked if he and Soha divide parenting duties, Kunal told News18, “Of course, I think that's how parenting works and that's how any partnership works. But I have to confess that I think she does most of the heavy lifting and I'm there for the good stuff. But there are times when if Soha has to work and she is away then I have to do all of that and I enjoy doing it, but I think Soha also enjoys it, more than I do.” The actor added that he really enjoys spoiling her little girl with ice-creams and fun things and even loves to narrate her stories.

When Kunal was asked if Soha is a better wife or a better mother, the actor said it’s an unfair comparison and added that he thinks she is a wonderful woman who is playing several roles in her life extremely well. The actor said Soha is even more than a wife to him, she is his friend and he loves the fact that she is not only a wife but a friend, a working mother, an actor and she really balances it out well. Kunal added that he is very proud of her and respects her for that.

Soha Ali Khan recently spent some quality time with Kunal as the couple jetted off to Dubai with her four-year-old daughter Inaaya for a vacation. The actress kept her fans updated with glimpses from her holiday.

