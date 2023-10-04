Kunal Kemmu drops mushy post to wish ‘beautiful’ wife Soha Ali Khan on her 45th birthday; see PHOTOS

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two shell major relationship goals. Their social media presence is all things heart. The duo often keeps sharing mushy posts with their fans and followers. Today, on the occasion of Soha Ali Khan’s 45th birthday, her handsome husband, Kunal posted a beautiful birthday wish.

Kunal Kemmu drops a lovely birthday wish for his wife, Soha Ali Khan

Today, on October 4, Soha Ali Khan turns 45 today, and wishes for the Rang De Basanti actress have been pouring on social media for her from left, right, and center. Her husband, Kunal Kemmu, shared a series of pictures with his lady love, Soha to post a birthday wish for her. Their adorable pictures exude sheer love.

In the pictures, while the birthday girl, Soha can be seen in an all-denim outfit, her husband, Kunal is seen in a loose black T-shirt with a silver chain on the neck. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday my beautiful (red-heart emojis)@sakpataudi”

Have a look:

The post shared by the Kalyug actor led many of their friends and family to react. While actress Sayani Gupta commented, “Happy happy @sakpataudi (red heart emojis), her actress friend, Neha Dhupia wrote, “Happy happy sohe we love you (red heart emojis)

In addition to this, Soha’s sister, Saba Ali Khan dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for her 'fuss-free' sister-in-law

In fact, Soha Ali Khan’s sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan also dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for her. On the occasion, she shared a video montage comprising numerous pictures of the birthday girl. Sharing the montage, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday to my fuss free, real, funny and reliable sister in law…love you loads…May all the vegan sugar free chocolate cakes of Bandra be in your fridge today…” Commenting on the post, Soha wrote, “thank you - love you!!”

Take a look:

Soha and Kunal have been together since 2013. The couple made it official as they exchanged rings in the year 2014 and then tied the nuptial knot in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2017 whom they named, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The little girl celebrated her 6th birthday just a few days back.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos, alongside Shweta Basu Prasad.