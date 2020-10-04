Kunal Kemmu flaunts brand new tattoo dedicated to daughter Inaaya as he gets her name inked; Check It Out

Over the weekend, Kunal Kemmu revealed his new tattoo and the significance behind it. He also revealed that this body ink is extremely special to him. Find out why.

Kunal Kemmu is a doting dad and there are no two ways about it. While indulging in some serious play time with daughter Inaaya to practising yoga, the father-daughter duo are a sight to behold on social media. And now, the actor and doting father has taken to Instagram to reveal his brand new tattoo that is dedicated to his adorable little one Inaaya. Over the weekend, Kunal shared the photo of his new tattoo and revealed the significance of it. He also revealed that this body ink is extremely special to him.

Kunal's tattoo is Inaaya name in Devnagri script and it is inked on his left rib. He wrote, "This ink is the closest to my heart emotionally and literally as well. My little girl is and will always be a part of me."

Explaining the significance, Kunal added, "Her name inaaya is at the centre in Devanagari and her middle name Naumi meaning Goddess Durga is represented by the Red Bindi (artistic) in the middle and the Trishul at both ends..Thank you @ironbuzztattoos #pramod for doing this at such short notice and so well. I love it."

Recently, on the occasion of Daughter's Day, Kunal shared a super cute photo with Inaaya and wrote, "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter."

