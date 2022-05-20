Kunal Kemmu & Ishaan Khatter's new PICS from Europe bike trip will give you major DDLJ vibes

The Bollywood boy gang: Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu are on a biking trip in Europe and are having the absolute time of their lives. Fans of this B’wood trio have been in for a visual treat as the stars have been dropping glimpses from their trip on social media. Their Instagrams are filled with their thrilling endeavours and we just love it. Of course, on Friday too, Kunal shared a gorgeous photo dump that looked like a scene straight out of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Confused how? Well, take a look!

In the pictures that Kunal uploaded on his Instagram, he won our hearts with the gorgeous scenery. In the first picture, Kunal could be seen wearing a batman tee as he posed. In the next pictures, he was in a full biker outfit that suited him just too well. Oh and the best part? He was in a green field that gave us very strong DDLJ vibes. In fact, in one of the pictures, he even did the signature Shah Rukh Khan open arms pose and we must say, he did quite well. In another picture, Ishaan and Kunal could be seen smiling heartily. These boys sure know how to win our hearts! The caption was short and simple and Kunal just wrote, “Swipe.” Fans fell in love with the whole vibe of the pictures and made the pictures go viral. Even Ishaan shared a fun reel.

Check Kunal's post:

Check Ishaan's reel HERE

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kunal shared some details about Go Goa Gone 2 and Golmaal 5. When quizzed if anything is happening on Golmaal 5, Kunal stated, “Not that I am officially aware of”. Furthermore, the Kalank actor was also asked about the much-awaited sequel of his 2013 release Go Goa Gone. It’s been a while since there has been a buzz about Go Goa Gone 2. However, Kunal stated that he isn’t aware of it either. “I have been hearing that for a long time. Every year I hear next year. So, I think unless the sequel is on next year, I don’t know when it’s happening,” Kunal added.

