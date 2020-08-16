  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kunal Kemmu left starstruck as Amitabh Bachchan appreciates his performance in Lootcase

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a hand-written note for Kunal Kemmu after watching his performance in Lootcase. The actor says it means a lot to him.
15757 reads Mumbai
Kunal Kemmu left starstruck as Amitabh Bachchan appreciates his performance in LootcaseKunal Kemmu left starstruck as Amitabh Bachchan appreciates his performance in Lootcase

Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared the note which read: "Kunal, few days back I saw your film 'Lootcase' and writing to tell you how greatly I enjoyed it.

"The writing, the direction, the performances of co-artistes was superb."

"But you were exceptional! Each expression, body movement ...presence simply outstanding!! Keep up the good work and may you ever keep prospering. In admiration and love Amitabh Bachchan"

The actor was over-the-moon on receiving the note from the cine-icon.

He wrote: "Whaaaaaaatt!!!! This is just the most awesome awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself.. thank you soooo much @amitabhbachchan Sir, This means so much to me. I'm doing back flips in my head and my heart #Lootcase."

"Lootcase" also features Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan salutes the spirit of healthcare workers on Independence Day; Calls them 'true warriors'

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement