Kunal Kemmu mourns the loss of his Nani, shares an unseen PIC with Inaaya: She loved us all like a mother

Kunal Kemmu, who played the male lead in the action-thriller 2005 film Kalyug, lost his maternal grandmother today. The Malang actor took to his social media handle and shared an emotional post remembering her. Along with it, Kunal also shared an unseen picture with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and his late 'Nani' whom he calls 'Maaji.'

The "I lost my naani today. We all called her Maaji. She truly earned that name in each one of our lives. She loved us all like a mother and worked so hard to make us all comfortable and happy every time we were in her company. I have such special and amazing memories of her telling me stories, feeding me, looking after me, buying me things that my parents wouldn’t allow sometimes and always telling me to believe in myself and not get bogged down by anything or anyone. My biggest cheerleader always."

Further, he added: "She lived a full life filled with happiness joy laughter sadness struggles and pains. She symbolises strength compassion and love for me. Can’t remember if I ever saw her cry. Always saw her busy with something or the other. Creating things out of nothing and always making sure everyone was looked after and well fed specially me. I will always miss you Maaji." Soon after, celebrities such as Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Vir Das, Shweta Bachchan, and more reacted to the post.

Check out Kunal Kemmu's PIC:

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, he also played the title role in the web series Abhay. Next, Kunal will be seen in Vipul Mehta's Kanjoos Makkhichoos. The film will also star actors Shweta Tripathi and Piyush Mishra. The actor also has Mohit Suri's Malang 2.

