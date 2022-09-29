Kunal Kemmu pens an emotional birthday wish for Inaaya; Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor shower love
Kunal Kemmu has shared the most adorable picture with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her 5th birthday!
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most loved star kids on B-Town. Her cuteness is simply unmatched, and her fans keep eagerly waiting to see her adorable pictures and videos on social media. Today, Inaaya is celebrating her 5th birthday, and wishes for the little one have been pouring in from her family members. This morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable post for ‘princess’ Inaaya. Now, the cutest wish has come from Kunal Kemmu, who penned an emotional note on his daughter’s birthday.
Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram and shared the most adorable throwback picture with baby Inaaya. The picture shows Kunal looking lovingly at his daughter, while Inaaya can be seen smiling at him. In his caption, Kunal wrote how five years went by so quickly, and that Inaaya grew up too fast. “Happy Birthday my Inni boo 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back,” he wrote.
The aww-dorable post garnered over 80k likes in just a short span of time. Anushka Sharma and Anil Kapoor also reacted to the cute post and dropped heart emojis. Inaaya’s aunt Saba Pataudi commented, “Happy 5th Birthday to Our baby girl! Yours Soha n definitely My Jaan.” Check out the post below.
Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan shared a cute glimpse of Inaaya as she got ready to celebrate her 5th birthday. The picture shows Inaaya looking extremely happy, and the birthday décor was unmissable.
