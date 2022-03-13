Kunal Kemmu picks a quarrel in restaurant over THIS reason; Wife Soha Ali Khan shares video

Soha Ali Khan recently jetted off to Dubai with her four-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi and husband Kunal Kemmu. The actress has kept her fans updated with glimpses from her vacation. On Saturday, Soha took to her social media handle and a video which she recorded after having dinner with some friends. Kunal Kemmu was seen picking up a quarrel with a friend, but the reason will leave you in splits.

In the short clip, Kunal Kemmu and fashion designer Simone Khambatta were seen indulging in a tug-of-war at an eatery. The two fought to pay the bill of their lavish meal. Simone says, "Just stop it now Kunal please,”, while Kunal responds, "Listen, please. Let us dutch. Don't act like this." Simone adds, "no, not on this one." Sharing the video, Soha captioned, "Indians paying the bill - every single time!!! @kunalkemmu @simone.khambatta." The post captivated fans’ attention who couldn’t stop laughing on their argument. One of the fans wrote, "can relate totally," while another one commented, "Haha…so true." Apart from fans, Simone, Saba and many others dropped laughing emojis on the video. Not only this, Kunal reposted the video on his handle and wrote, "This is a true story. Bill deke dekho bill deke dekho bill deke dekho ji.”

Click HERE to watch.

Coming to the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Apart from Soha, the series also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh. To note, it was Soha's first acting role since Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018.

Also Read: Here’s what Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu discuss the most when they meet