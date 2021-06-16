Kunal Kemmu relishes ‘breakfast of the champions’ amid Mumbai rain; Soha Ali Khan shares a funny video

Soha Ali Khan has shared a video of Kunal Kemmu having breakfast and flinching as it is too hot.

The monsoon season is one thing that people in this country look forward to after the scorching summer heat. On a rainy day, everyone prefers to stay at home and devour a delicious meal. Recently, Soha Ali Khan shared a video of her husband-actor Kunal Kemmu having pav bhaji in the breakfast on a rainy morning. Soha captioned it as, “The breakfast of champions ??? @kunalkemmu”. In the funny video, Kunal can be seen relishing pav bhaji, but he flinches after taking a bite as it is too hot.

After watching Kunal Kemmu’s video of having breakfast, many followers laughed it off, while some of them adored Kunal. Soha Ali Khan is very active on Instagram and the actress often shares pictures or videos with her family. We often get to see pictures of Soha and Kunal’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress recently posted pictures of Inaaya from her preschool graduation. In another picture, Soha can be seen twinning with Inaaya in a yellow dress, which she captioned as, “Dressed im-peck-ably!”

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram video:

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got married in 2015 and the couple had their daughter in 2017. Kunal Kemmu recently celebrated his 38th birthday and many celebrities wished him on their social media. Soha posted a couple of pictures and wrote, “Posed, unposed, reposed and exposed! Birthdays with @kunalkemmu”.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the web film ‘Lootcase’. Kunal also worked in ‘Malang’ and was seen in ‘Kalank’ as well.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

