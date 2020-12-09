Kunal Kemmu’s debut film Kalyug clocks 15 years; Actor thanks the makers giving him an amazing opportunity

Kunal Kemmu’s debut film Kalyug has marked 15 years today and so, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share about the same.

Kunal Kemmu, who started his acting career as a child artist with films like Raja Hindustani, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Zakhm and more, made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor with Kalyug in 2005. Today, the film has marked 15 years and thus, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share an interesting post related to his debut film. In his post, he has thanked the makers of the hit film for giving him the amazing opportunity.

While sharing the same, he wrote, “On this Day 15 years ago!!

Thank god meri twacha se meri Umar ka pata nahi chalta

Thank you @mohitsuri @maheshfilm @visheshfilms for giving me this amazing opportunity and this beautiful Film. What songs and what a cast and most importantly what an experience this one was. #15yearsofkalyug.” Take a look:

After successful completion of 15 years in the film industry, Kunal is glad that he became an actor. Recently, in an interview with the Hindustan Times, Kunal opened up about his debut film Kalyug, acting career and more. Talking about his 15 years long career, he said, “I am very happy we are here, talking 15 years later. I am still excited about the stuff that I am doing.”

About Kalyug, the 37-year-old actor said that when the film was made he already started realizing what it means to be a hero in a Hindi film. “I have fondest memories of the film. I am very happy it turned out to be my first one, and still gets talked about so much, and still relevant when it comes to songs,” concluded Kunal.

