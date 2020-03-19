Kunal Kemmu’s photo with Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up the internet & drives away COVID 19 blues; Check it out

Kunal Kemmu shared an endearing photo with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday. The adorable photo is taking over the internet and Kunal’s caption is winning hearts. Check it out.

Whenever a new photo of Kareena Kapoor Khan surfaces on social media, it ends up going viral. And now, since the diva has made her debut on Instagram, fans have been going berserk over her posts. After making her debut, Kareena got an overwhelming welcome from all her celeb buddies and family members including brother-in-law and Malang actor Kunal Kemmu. Now, amidst the Coronavirus shutdown, Kunal ended up sharing an adorable photo with Kareena that has driven away our mid week blues.

On Thursday, Kunal took to social media to share a photo with Bebo. In the photo, Kareena is seen leaning on the Malang actor as they get captured in the frame. Clad in a striped shirt with a bottom, Kareena looked gorgeous. On the other hand, Kunal is seen clad in a black tee with Mickey Mouse graphics on it and a matching cap. The duo can be seen shelling out family goals as they spend time home amidst the shutdown.

Kunal captioned the photo as, “KK AND KKK..That’s too many K’s in one frame @kareenakapoorkhan.” When Kareena made her debut on Instagram, Kunal welcomed her with a throwback photo. Kareena even commented on it and mentioned that she was stalking him on social media way before making her debut on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anil Kapoor. His role in the film was loved and Kunal’s performance too was lauded. Currently, he was busy with the shoot of a web show but due to the shutdown of Mumbai owing to Coronavirus scare, the actor is spending time at home. Kareena, on the other hand, is also at home and has been sharing updates on social media.

