Kunal Kemmu shares an adorable photo of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and her expression has us smiling

Kunal Kemmu has turned photographer for Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya and we definitely think he has done a great job. Check out the photos here.

Actor Kunal Kemmu seems to be enjoying his time in lockdown with some photography and well, we definitely can't seem to get enough of it after all. The actor had shared an amazing click of wife Soha Ali Khan earlier in the evening today and he definitely clicked a good one with some play with the lighting in this one. In one of the posts, he had actually called Soha his favourite subject and we totally understand why given she is such a poser.

But well, it looks like he hasn't stopped clicking photos just yet because now, he shared a candid click of their little kid Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Inaaya seems to be rather angry, or cute angry while she holds her hands around the waist and looking straight into the camera. She looks as adorable as ever in a green frock with two of her ponytails. While she seems to be looking at him, in a rather sweet moment of anger, Kunal captioned the photo as 'When you find someone taking a bite of your cupcake'

Check out Kunal Kemmu's click of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu here:

As far as work is concerned, the actor was last seen in Malang this year and in fact, the movie sure did bring him a lot of praise for his role in the and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer. Meanwhile, he will also be seen in Go Goa Gone 2, which is likely to see a March 2021 release if things go as planned given the ongoing lockdown.

Credits :Instagram

