Kunal Kemmu shares a dashing PIC in smart formals; Fans say 'Ohoo sir'

Kunal Kemmu is one of the most promising actors in the entertainment industry. He is currently basking in the success of his web series Abhay 3. He got lots of appreciation from the audience for his acting skills. Apart from being a talented actor, he is quite stylish too and often serves looks. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his fans wait for his pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, on May 06, the actor shared a stunning photograph on Instagram.

Kunal Kemmu shared a super dashing picture today that made us go ‘wow’! He sat on top of a sofa in a sophisticated and smart formal attire. His intense gaze made our hearts flutter. Along with the post, Kunal penned down a humorous caption. He wrote, “Thoda late ho Gaya. #ifyougetityougetit if you don’t then aap bhi thoda late jao.” Of course, his post went viral instantaneously as fans from all over poured in their compliments and love for the actor. While some called him ‘handsome’, one fan event wrote, ‘marry me’.

Take a look at Kunal's post:

Meanwhile, earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kunal shared some details about Go Goa Gone 2 and Golmaal 5. When quizzed if anything is happening on Golmaal 5, Kunal stated, “Not that I am officially aware of”. Furthermore, the Kalank actor was also asked about the much-awaited sequel of his 2013 release Go Goa Gone. It’s been a while since there has been a buzz about Go Goa Gone 2. However, Kunal stated that he isn’t aware of it either. “I have been hearing that for a long time. Every year I hear a next year. So, I think unless the sequel is on next year, I don’t know when it’s happening,” Kunal added.

For those unaware, Golmaal 5 happens to be the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty’s comedy franchise starring Ajay Devgn and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan turns villain, beats up Kunal Kemmu in a funny video; Watch