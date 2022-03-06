Kunal Kemmu shares road rage incident he witnessed with his family; Urges Mumbai police to take action

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and are often seen keeping their social media families intrigued with interesting posts. However, this morning the couple made the headlines for an unfortunate incident as they witnessed a road rage incident on Mumbai streets. This happened after Kunal and Soha stepped out for breakfast with Inaya Naumi Kemmu, their neighbour and her kids. While it was a shocking incident, Kunal took to social media to narrate the episode.

Taking to his Instagram story, Kunal wrote, “This morning at 9 AM I took my wife, daughter and my neighbour along with her two toddlers for breakfast and on the way in Juhu. This car driver was driving recklessly. Not just honking and trying to overtake but then suddenly braking in front of my car. He didn’t just risk his own safety but also jeopardise the safety of everyone in my car as I had to brake really hard to avoid a collision and that was traumatic, to say the least for the children in my car”.

Kunal also wrote how the car driver went on to hurl abuses at them despite seeing the women and kids in the car. “By the time I took out my phone to record this nonsense, he got back into his car and drove off,” he added. Furthermore, the Golmaal Again actor urged the Mumbai police to look into the matter and take action against “this obnoxious and pathetic behaviour”.

Meanwhile, Soha and Kunal had recently shared a beautiful post about attending their first in-person PTM (Parent-Teacher Meeting) and the proud parents couldn’t stop beaming with happiness. Along with the pics, Soha also put a sweet sticker that read ‘Thank you teachers’.

Also Read: Proud parents Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu attend their 'first in person PTM' for baby Inaaya; PICS