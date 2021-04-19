Kunal Kemmu shares Saif Ali Khan & his UNSEEN PIC from diving diaries; Drops the cutest pic with Inaaya Naumi

In a recent Instagram session, Kunal Kemmu shared unseen photos of him, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The Malang actor gave fans a sneak peek into his life with his recent posts.

Many celebs in recent weeks have hopped on to the trend 'Post a Picture' on Instagram and have shared some amazing unseen photos on social media. The recent one to join the bandwagon is Kunal Kemmu and he has managed to send the internet gushing over his cute photos with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Not just this, his unseen picture with is all over the internet. The Malang actor recently took to his Instagram story and started the 'Post a picture' trend where fans asked him to share photos.

Taking to his Instagram story, Kunal dropped some unseen snippets from his life. A fan urged the Malang actor to share an unseen picture with Saif. The Malang actor dropped a photo from his and Saif's diving diaries. In the photo, we could see Saif and Kunal in diving gear before jumping into the sea. Saif could be seen showing a thumbs-up sign while Kunal clicked the selfie. The photo has left fans of Saif and Kunal in awe as it is going viral.

Another fan asked Kunal to share 'the cutest picture' of him and Inaaya. The actor shared the most endearing photo of him holding baby Inaaya in his arms. The little munchkin had a cute and surprised expression on her face in the unseen photo.

Amid the recently imposed Janta Curfew, Kunal and Soha have been spending time with daughter Inaaya. Soha also has shared several photos of herself on social media as Kunal turned photographer for her at home. Soha also shared photos of Inaaya on her handle. On the work front, Kunal was last seen in Lootcase with Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and others. The film managed to impress everyone in 2020.

