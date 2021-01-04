Kunal Kemmu with Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu gears up for a bike ride; Says ‘Its time to vroom’

Kunal Kemmu loves to ride bikes and often shares pictures with his bike. Today, he took his family on a ride with all precautions.

Actor Kunal Kemmu loves to spend time with his family. His pictures with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu always go viral and they both also give us major father-daughter goals. However, the actor didn't go out for the new year celebration and rather stay indoors owing to the pandemic. But this didn’t stop the actor from doing fun things. Kunal loves to ride a bike and he has been often seen riding a bike on Mumbai streets. Today, he took his family on a ride and shared a picture.

Taking it to his Instagram, Kunal Kemmu wrote, “Make room it’s time to Vroom.” In the picture, Kunal Kemmu is accompanied by Soha Ali Khan and his cute daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. All three are dressed up in bike gear. With their helmet, gloves, face masks, and sports shoes, Kunal, Soha, and Inaaya Kemmu are all set for a bike ride. The actor did not mention where he is going but fans didn’t forget to ask. His comment section was flooded with questions. Some even showed concern for Inaaya saying ‘she'll feel cold’.

The Lootcase actor has often showcased his love for bikes. Recently, he had shared a picture with his bike and wrote, “You choose the road and you choose the Ride.”

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the movie, Lootcase, which starred Rasika Dugal, Aryan Prajapati, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey among others in pivotal roles. If reports are to be believed, then , Kunal and Vir Das starrer Go Goa Gone will have a sequel as Go Goa Gone 2.

Credits :Kunal Kemmu Instagram

