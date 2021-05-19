Kunal Kemmu surprises Soha Ali Khan with his moves on Tezaab’s hit song; Anil Kapoor says ‘Killed it’

Kunal Kemmu’s video of dancing and singing on the hit song from the film Tezaab has gone viral on social media platforms.

The people of Maharashtra witnessed wild and scary Cyclone Tauktae recently. The cyclone brought much damage including the uprooting of trees, roads filling with water as heavy rain also occurred. Celebrities houses also came under its grip. But after this, the weather became pleasant which eventually brought some respite from the heat. Actress Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to show the after-effects of the cyclone. But she was soon surprised to see her husband Kunal Kemmu dancing for her on Tezaab’s hit song.

She shared the video on her Instagram. In the video, the actress showed us how the plants have fallen but then she turns the camera towards Kunal Kemmu. The actor is not concerned about the cyclone after-effects and was seen channelling his inner Anil Kapoor. He starts singing and dancing in full enthusiasm on the roof. He was singing ‘Keh Do Ke Tum Ho Meri Warna’ from the film Tezaab. Their pet dog also made a cameo in the video. Soha could not stop her laughter.

Kunal's caption read, “When my inner Anil Kapoor fan comes out.” The video was an instant hit and Anil Kapoor also reacted to it saying, “killed it.” Ishaan Khatter also commented, "Uh oh Kunalton Quarantino has been uncaged." Even fans also dropped some hilarious comments on the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Killed it! https://t.co/rBIywDHqfj — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 18, 2021

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Lootcase which was released on the digital platform. He garnered appreciation from the audience. Recently, his movie Go Goa Gone completed eight years.

Credits :Anil Kapoor Twitter

